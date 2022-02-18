Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.Garmin also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90 EPS.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.52. 1,610,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,357. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.