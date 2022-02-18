Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.83.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.08. 14,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.50. Garmin has a twelve month low of $112.75 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $766,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

