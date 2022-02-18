Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $114.51

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.51 and last traded at $118.87, with a volume of 20193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.50.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

