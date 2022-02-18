GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.62

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.62 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 4841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

In other news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,595. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 268.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in GATX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GATX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 500.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

