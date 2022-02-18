GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 1,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 180.76% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 1,368,876 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $12,712,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,918,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

