Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. 57,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 135,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

