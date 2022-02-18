Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Genasys reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys during the third quarter worth $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

GNSS opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

