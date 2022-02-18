Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $556.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $575.00 to $556.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.78.

NYSE GNRC opened at $302.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

