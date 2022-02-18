General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,612,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.29. 24,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $162.46 and a 52-week high of $216.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

