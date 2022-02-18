General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,612,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.29. 24,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $162.46 and a 52-week high of $216.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.06.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
