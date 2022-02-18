Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing Sells 31,000 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,446,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $44,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.