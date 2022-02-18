Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.06. 18,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,795. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

