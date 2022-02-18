Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,614 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 157,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 488,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in nLIGHT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $830.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,427 shares of company stock worth $609,337 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

