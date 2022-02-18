Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 228,211 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,159 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 228,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

