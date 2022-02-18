Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 143.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 106,527 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after acquiring an additional 289,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.07.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

