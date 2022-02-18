Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.46 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $24.70 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

