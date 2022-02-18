GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC raised their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

TSE:GFL traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.93. 127,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.49. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$35.50 and a one year high of C$54.01. The firm has a market cap of C$12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.93%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.