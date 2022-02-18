Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 312 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

