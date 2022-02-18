Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $596.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

