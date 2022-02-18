GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,579.60 ($21.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,623.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,525.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a market cap of £79.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09). Also, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,678.35). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,437 shares of company stock worth $5,025,912.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

