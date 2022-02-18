GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Sells £547,899.10 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($22.02) per share, with a total value of £130.16 ($176.13).

On Wednesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($22.17) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($155.16).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,579.60 ($21.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

