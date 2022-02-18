Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $4.24 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $515.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.37.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
