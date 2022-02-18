Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $4.24 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $515.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 400,636 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

