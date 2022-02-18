Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,977 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,542,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.47. 64,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,620. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

