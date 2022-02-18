Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 473,903 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. 11,571,514 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07.

