Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 996 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 481,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,323,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.20. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.19.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

