Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 32,459 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32,459.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. 98,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,238. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

