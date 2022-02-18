Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $252,466,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

