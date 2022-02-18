Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,812,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

