Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,246,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 325,374 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 131.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 10,615 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.08. 846,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,964,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

