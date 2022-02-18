Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Shares Down 2.6%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.41. 28,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 36,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

