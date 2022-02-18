Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,816 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $36.74 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

