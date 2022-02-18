Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.45. 416,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,034. Globant has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

