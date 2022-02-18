Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

GMED stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Globus Medical by 183.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

