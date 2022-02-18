GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.53 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

