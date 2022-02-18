GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.53 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GGNDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.