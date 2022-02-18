GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,012. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,239 shares of company stock valued at $607,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.