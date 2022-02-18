Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Macquarie from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDEN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.