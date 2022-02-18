Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Boosted by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $85.79. 3,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,196. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.