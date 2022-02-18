Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 47,450 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after buying an additional 67,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 656,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 66,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

