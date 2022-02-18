Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,368 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $26,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.