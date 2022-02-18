Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

