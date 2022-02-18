Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

