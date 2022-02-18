Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 215,842 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.