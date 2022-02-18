Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

NYSE GMED opened at $66.34 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.