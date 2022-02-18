Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

GHM opened at $8.82 on Monday. Graham has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

