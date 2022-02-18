Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

LOPE opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

