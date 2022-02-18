Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,977. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

