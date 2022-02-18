Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.61

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.61 and traded as low as C$91.36. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$91.55, with a volume of 740,286 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.56.

The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.61.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

