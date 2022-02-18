Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 147,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.