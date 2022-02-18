Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
