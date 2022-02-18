Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Up 39.0% in January

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 167,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,242. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

