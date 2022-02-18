Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.38

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.38 and last traded at C$28.95, with a volume of 380220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -158.14.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.