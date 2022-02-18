Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$10.24 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

